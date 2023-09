Water Street finally reopens after lengthy closure due to repair work

Water Street has reopened (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can once again drive all the way down Water Street in downtown Wilmington.

The section of Water Street in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building has finally reopened.

The roadway had been closed as federal contractors repaired significant interior and exterior damages to the building due to Hurricane Florence.