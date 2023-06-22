Water test results are in: H2GO water supply is clean, free of contaminants

H2GO's Water test confirms clean water on June 21st, 2023. (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — On May 30th, H2GO (Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer) turned on the Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant, pumping water sourced from contaminant free aquifers.

The aquifers are 400-600 feet deep, and confirmed with non-detect levels of manmade contaminants.

On June 5th, water samples were pulled from numerous locations within the H2GO distribution system to be tested for 40 different PFAS analytes.

On Wednesday, June 21st, the water results are in.

H2GO water supply is clean, and free of industrial contaminants.

The Board of Commissioners’ meeting held on Wednesday included approval for the 2023-2024 budget, which presented no rate increase.

H2GO’s distribution system Flushing Program is still underway, expected to last another four to six weeks, possibly longer if needed.

The flushing program consists of opening fire hydrants and water line dead ends; it does not include the addition of any chemicals.

“Line flushing is a routine distribution maintenance task, which is essential to maintaining a healthy distribution system. The current aggressive transitional flushing program will be followed by routine flushing as needed. H2GO will notify the public when the current flushing program is complete,” noted Stephanie Blair, Communications Director at H2GO.