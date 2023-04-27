Wave Transit adding dozens of new stops, shelters

A map of new Wave Transit stops around Wilmington (Photo: Wave Transit)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wave Transit is taking steps to improve the commuting experience for passengers in Wilmington.

Your walk may be shorter and your wait more comfortable when traveling from one of 58 stops that will be added or upgraded with new passenger amenities. Wave Transit is adding or replacing 20 shelters, 19 benches, and 19 stops across its network as part of a project consisting of three phases, with the first phase almost completed.

Passengers are already benefitting from new shelters recently installed at two of Wave Transit’s highest ridership stops, offering a safe place to sit in front of Rose’s on Carolina Beach Rd and Walmart on Sigmon Road. The new shelters replaced outdated shelters in poor condition.

The new shelters have upgraded amenities including full ADA accessibility, solar lighting, trash receptacles, and bike racks.

Passengers using Route 107 – College Rd will have more stop options and a shorter walk to their destination following the installation of seven new stops. The new stops will be placed between existing stops and prioritize high-density residential and shopping areas.

Patrons of Thalian Hall and those accessing City offices, or the County Courthouse can choose from five stops less than one block away. Overall, a dozen new stops are planned for 3rd St to 16th St, and from the Wilmington Downtown Core to Wooster St. and will be served by multiple routes including 108, 201, 205, and 210.