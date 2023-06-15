WCA hires Trent Mongero as head baseball coach

Former 1989 CAA player of the year at UNCW hires son fellow Seahawk Taber as assistant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The past week has been a whirlwind for the Mongero family.

On Saturday, Richard Mongero (the father of Trent) passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after battling multiple health complications. But on Monday, Trent was hired as the new head baseball coach at Wilmington Christian Academy.

His first hire as an assistant? His son, Taber, fresh off graduation and a playing career at UNCW – like his father.

With Taber joining the Patriot staff, Father’s Day came early for Trent.

This story will be updated.