‘We cannot pause our lives’: Ukrainians begin rebuilding

(Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service / MGN)

YAHIDNE, Ukraine (AP) — As the war grinds on in Ukraine, communities that were badly damaged early in the invasion are starting to rebuild.

Villages such as Yahidne in the northern Chernihiv region are gradually returning to life a few months after Russian troops retreated.

Now people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air.

Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches.

One volunteer rebuilding group is called Dobrobat. The name combines “dobro,” or kindness, with “bat” for battalion.