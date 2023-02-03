Wear red day to raise awareness about women’s heart disease

Increasing awareness about cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of women

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you see a sea of red in the office, school or the mall February 3rd, it’s no coincidence.

It’s National Wear Red Day, coordinated by the American Red Cross to draw attention to heart disease, the number one killer of women.

The goal is to educate people about the risk factors for stroke, heart attack and cardiac arrest, and give people healthy lifestyle tweaks to slow or reverse the effects of cardiovascular disease.

Ashley Miller, director of the Cape Fear chapter of the American Heart Association visited WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina, explaining how the “Go Red for Women” campaign has grown and developed

since its inception about years ago.

She also discussed the warning signs of stroke and heart attack, and explained how symptoms can present differently in women and men.

See her entire interview above and learn more about the American Heart Association and its mission here .