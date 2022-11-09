Weather forecast changing Friday high school football playoff matchups
Some games have been moved to Thursday, and others to Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – With Nicole on the horizon, Friday’s football action has changed to try and avoid a stoppage of play.
As of now, there are no more games scheduled for Friday.
Games moved to Thursday are:
New Hanover hosting Southern Alamance — kickoff at 6:30.
Whiteville hosting Holmes — kickoff at 6.
Hoggard @ New Bern — kickoff at 7.
Pender @ North Moore — kickoff at 7.
Heide Trask @ Princeton — kickoff at 7.
East Columbus @ Perquimans — kickoff at 5.
Games moved to Saturday are:
North Brunswick hosting Lee County — kickoff at 6:30
West Columbus hosting Washington County — kickoff at 7:30
This information is still subject to change as we are in communication with coaches and athletic directors.