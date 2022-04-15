Week-long Passover celebration begins at sundown for millions around the world

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks an important “High Holy Day” for the Jewish Community.

Passover is a celebration commemorating when the Israelites were freed from slavery in Egypt.

The story is told in the book of Exodus in the Bible.

Passover lasts for eight days with the festival ending next weekend.

During this time Jews perform Passover traditions like holding a Seder to start the holiday with a ritual feast to eating leavened foods for the entire holiday.

Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov is with the Temple of Israel in Wilmington and says this year is a bitter-sweet celebration.

“As we ask for our freedom and we give grattitude and celebrate our freedom, we know there are others who are not yet free,” Losben-Ostrov said. “Others who are under horrible oppression right now. And we can’t fully celebrate when we know others are still suffering.”

Passover began at sunset today and ends at sundown on Saturday, April 23rd.