Week-long Southport lane shift planned for next week

Lane closures are expected in parts of Southport next week (Photo: MGN)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A traffic pattern change is coming to Southport next Monday.

Beginning April 17th, road work will be conducted for around 7 days on Dosher Cutoff Road and around Walmart Plaza.

NCDOT officials say Dosher Cutoff will be closed to install a new 24″ water line. Residents living on Dosher Cutoff will access off River Road (Highway 87).