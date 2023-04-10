Week-long Southport lane shift planned for next week
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A traffic pattern change is coming to Southport next Monday.
Beginning April 17th, road work will be conducted for around 7 days on Dosher Cutoff Road and around Walmart Plaza.
NCDOT officials say Dosher Cutoff will be closed to install a new 24″ water line. Residents living on Dosher Cutoff will access off River Road (Highway 87).
Businesses in these areas will remain open. The public may still access Walmart Plaza & Murphy’s at the stoplight.