West Brunswick and West Columbus split double header in basketball

Trojans girls win, Vikings boys win Tuesday night

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WWAY) – In the Trojans first game of the season, they shared wins with their opponents, West Columbus.

The Trojan girls won convincingly, 59-9. he Viking boys were able to edge out a win, 66 to 64. West Brunswick had a shot to win the game at the buzzer, but was no good.

Up next for the Trojans is South Columbus Friday night, and for the Vikings, they play North Brunswick Thursday.

Full highlights are attached.