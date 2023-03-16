West Brunswick High School student seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in front of school

A student was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning at West Brunswick High School (Photo: MGN)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County student was seriously injured Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:05 a.m. in front of West Brunswick High School.

The male juvenile student had just been dropped off when he was struck.

According to the Shallotte Police Department, the student didn’t look both ways before crossing Whiteville Road and was transported to Grand Strand Medical.

The vehicle hit the student while traveling less than 25 miles per hour, according to police. The driver will not be charged.