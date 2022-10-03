West Columbus football players help clean debris from yard of coach’s mom

Members of the West Columbus football team showed up to help clean debris from the yard of their coach's mom (Photo: West Columbus High School)

CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — Areas of Cerro Gordo were hit hard last week as Ian passed through.

One of the hardest hit spots was where the mother of West Columbus head football coach La Monte Williamson lives.

Coach Williamson and Mama-D (as she’s known) got a great surprise when some West Columbus football players showed up unannounced to help with cleanup.

La Monte has helped lead West Columbus to one of the best starts in recent history, with the Vikings currently four and one.

They begin conference play Monday night against Heide Trask.