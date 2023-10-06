West Columbus High School students wearing blue at Friday night game to honor Brady Mercer

Students are wearing blue to honor the death of Brady Mercer (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Many schools in the Cape Fear are marking Homecoming week with spirit days and pep rallies.

But the celebration at West Columbus High School is a solemn one after the death of one of their own last week.

Brady Mercer was killed, with his father Matthew Mercer confessing to his murder.

Brady was a West Columbus High School student and athlete who played JV football last season.

The school is celebrating their Homecoming Friday with a pep rally, parade and football game against South Columbus High School.

They’ve asked all students to wear blue in honor of Brady.

His former teammates and coaches are also expected to remember him during the game at 7:30 p.m.

WWAY Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt will have coverage of that game Friday night.