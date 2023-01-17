West Columbus Vikings win NCHSAA Team of the Year award for 1A

The Vikings went on to win 9 games, including making it to the 3rd round of the playoffs

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WWAY) – The Vikings of West Columbus High School were named the 2022 1A Deer Park Team of the Year after completing their best season in over 20 years.

They look to carry their success into the 2023 season.

The school will also get $500 because of this award.