WFD beats out WPD in ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

Battle of the Badges blood drive (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Donating blood is always important.

A friendly competition was recently held between the Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Fire Department to see who could donate the most blood.

It was a close battle, but WFD barely beat out WPD.

The final total was WFD with 21 units of blood and WPD with 19 units.