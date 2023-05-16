WFD holds basketball tournament in honor of woman who died of cancer

A basketball tournament in honor of a woman who died of cancer was recently held (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently held a basketball tournament against other local departments for a good cause.

The ‘Lay Ups for Linda’ event was held in memory of Linda Hoover, a beloved member of the WFD Family who passed away after a battle with cancer.

Proceeds from the tournament are going to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

“A huge thank you to all who donated and attended, and to the organizations that had a team in the tournament,” a statement read.