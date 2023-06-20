WFD hosting third annual Junior Fire Academy

Wilmington Fire Department's Junior Fire Academy is coming up next week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting their annual Junior Fire Academy next week.

The event will take place June 26th through June 30th.

During the camp-like experience, high school students will have the opportunity to learn life-saving skills like CPR, first aid, and how to use a fire extinguisher. They’ll also gain experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter by trying on gear, searching for a victim, and taking on a scaled-down version of the firefighter physical agility test (JPAT). JFA is free to attend for participants and lunch is provided each day.

“This is a great program for the youth in our community,” said Fire Chief Steve Mason. “It not only teaches them life-long skills but introduces and fosters the idea of a career in the fire service.”

The department hopes the program will spark an interest in these young men and women to pursue a career in the fire services that may one day translate into a fire recruit for the Wilmington Fire Department.