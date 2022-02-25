WHA updates its Housing Choice Voucher program application to help displaced residents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority is taking additional steps to help residents displaced by mold in its public housing properties.

Many are currently living in hotels while their homes undergo treatment for mold remediation. The housing authority will open its Housing Choice Voucher waiting list, and has added preferences to applications for involuntarily displaced residents to move them up on the waiting list.

The program provides rental assistance to low-income families in New Hanover County allowing families to live anywhere they want as long as the owner agrees to rent to the voucher holder.

WHA is not limiting the number of people who can apply, giving more families an opportunity to be considered for the voucher.

“I think for most families, it’s another option. It’s another thing that can help them come out of the hotels. It may not be the answer for everyone, but it’s a good option,” said Zorya Elkins, Housing Choice Voucher Program Director.

Voucher applications must be mailed and postmarked by March 5. The Wilmington Housing Authority will also present an update on the status of the repairs to city council on Tuesday. Later that same day, WHA will hold its Board of Commissioners meeting at 4 pm.