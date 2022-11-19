What drivers need to know for Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming Turkey Trot

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The annual Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot is just around the corner and drivers can expect traffic delays because of it.

The Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot is a 5k and one-mile run that happens every Thanksgiving in Wrightsville Beach. This year, 3,500 participants are expected, causing some road lanes to be closed to accommodate the runners.

The 5k starts at Town Hall at 8 a.m., but the one-mile starting ten minutes later. The outside westbound lane of Causeway Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow the runners and walkers to use the lane. Salisbury Street will be closed at 7:50 a.m. for the start of the race and should reopen by 8:30 a.m. Normal traffic flow is expected to resume around 9 a.m.

Wrightsville Beach Police officers will also be at intersections helping direct traffic.

For more information on how to register or donate to the Turkey Trot, you can visit their website here.