What happens in divorce when digital bullying is in play?

(Photo: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube)

NEW YORK (AP) — Family law attorneys warn that sounding off against an estranged partner digitally in divorce cases can have lasting consequences when texts, posts, photos and other wrongs are hauled into court.

That’s especially true when child custody arrangements are on the table.

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has gone quiet on Instagram after weeks of ranting publicly about Kim Kardashian in the name of fatherhood, which many saw as bullying and intimidation.

His targets included Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah, who weighed in on “The Daily Show.”

Advocates for victims of harassment and abuse say acting out online in pending divorce cases is now routine.