What was that bright light moving across the sky over the weekend?

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY)- Many people around the Cape Fear coast reported seeing a bright light moving across the sky Saturday night.

Was it a meteor or UFO? No, there’s a simple explanation, it was SpaceX’s latest Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida and was seen and captured by Jessie Kay and Jake Schwenk.

The rocket launch happened just after 7:30 Friday night from Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral and sent 52 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit, according to a SpaceX news release.

If you missed it, watch the video posted above provided by our viewers, or a link to watch the launch from Space Force Station in Florida can be seen by here.