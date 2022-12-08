WHAT’S HAPPENING: Community events taking place in the Cape Fear this weekend

There's a ton of fun activities and events taking place this weekend to get you and the kids in the holiday spirit.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something to get you or the kids in the Christmas spirit, lots of fun things are going on this weekend.

The fun kicks off Friday with a friendly competition among first responders.

You can join Leland Police along with Leland Fire Rescue for their Pack the Patrol Car event. They’re collecting non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.

Leland Police and Fire Rescue will be at the Leland Walmart collecting items.

If you’re in Shallotte, the Shallotte Police Department is doing the same thing at their local Walmart.

Both events will take place Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

This event a great chance to go support your community, help those in need, and get to know local first responders.

All is bright in Pender County, where Poplar Grove is ringing in the holiday season with their dazzling festival of lights.

Tens of thousands of lights will cover the grounds, making for a beautiful scene and many photo opportunities.

Don’t miss out on marshmallow roasting, food trucks, beer, wine, along with arts and crafts.

The event takes place this Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Santa will be making his appearance on Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per child, and $10 for adults. They can be purchased online or at the gate.

This event will also continue Thursday through Saturday until December 17th, and then Wednesday through Friday from December 21st through December 30th.

In Brunswick County, the annual Bolivia Christmas Parade is back on Saturday.

The parade steps off at 11:00 a.m. that morning at the Brunswick County Government Complex on Government Center Drive.

There will be lots of holiday crafts and dozens of vendors, offering fun for adults and kids.

If you want to step back in time and experience a Christmas past, the Candlelight Walking Tour of Old Wilmington is happening this weekend.

You’ll be able to follow luminaries on a path to dozens of historic downtown homes, churches, and public buildings that are decorated for the holiday season.

The event is happening on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased here while supplies last.

Before you start your stroll through Downtown Wilmington, be sure to stop at the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens as it is holding it’s annual holiday market on Saturday.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can enjoy the holiday craft market with over 30 vendors that will be scattered throughout the gardens and visitors center.

From 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. it is the only time of the year where guests can visit the Burgwin-Wright House free of charge and have the opportunity to explore the 1770 colonial home with dressed interpreters in each room to tell them about life in Wilmington during the 1700’s.

No matter what you choose to do, there are plenty of ways to have fun and ring in the holiday with events in and around the Cape Fear area.

If you have a local community event that you would like featured on WWAY, email us at newsroom@wwaytv3.com.