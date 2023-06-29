WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of June 30-July 2

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer is in full swing, and we are just days away from the Fourth of July. There are plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend, so grab your patriotic gear…

Here’s your look ahead at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:

If you’re looking for a unique Independence Day Celebration Destination, the City of Southport tops the list.

It is the home of the NC Fourth of July Festival— bringing thousands to the area each year.

The festival kicks off Friday on the Fort Johnston Lawn with a welcoming ceremony, music, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The 228th annual festival runs all weekend, and ends on July 4th. Various events are happening each day.

If you’re in the mood for a little (or a lot of) jazz, the Ocean City Jazz Festival is taking place at Topsail Island this weekend.

There will be lots of artists performing during the 3 day event starting on Friday, where a kick-off party will be held featuring award featuring award winning saxophonist, Marcus Anderson.

All the fun is taking place on the corner of Carver Street and Island Drive in North Topsail Beach.

There is also a shuttle service that will transport visitors from Wilmington to North Topsail, but seating is limited.

On Sunday, Varnish Night Club is hosting its Summer Slam 2 event– which promises non-stop music, fun, and surprises.

There are 3 main shows, and surprise performances, featuring local and regional bands playing all day.

There will be raffles, giveaways, food and drinks at the event.

All the fun is happening on Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Varnish Night Club, which is located at 23 Market Street in Wilmington.

Whether your hitting the beaches, taking part in festivities, or enjoying local artists, there’s no shortage of fun taking place in the Cape Fear during this wonderful time of year.

