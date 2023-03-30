WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of March 31st-April 2nd

Spring has sprung!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first weekend of April is among us, and lots of cool things are taking place that’ll keep you hopping all over the Cape Fear!

Here’s your look ahead at ‘What’s Happening’:

Spring has sprung! Whether you love going to the farmers market, searching for Easter eggs, going to local art sales, or listening to a local choral performance, there’s no excuse to have a boring weekend.

We begin in Downtown Wilmington, where the Riverfront Farmer’s Market makes its return this weekend!

The farmer’s market will be featuring locally grown, produced and handmade items.

It’s happening Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dock Street, between 2nd and Water Streets.

Admission is free!

_______

Who’s ready for an Easter egg hunt?

Grab your basket, and head to Wrightsville Beach Park on Saturday.

They’ll have more than 7 thousand eggs for children 10 and under!

The three hunts will be divided into multiple age groups with staggered start times, starting at 9:30 a.m. for the youngest kids.

After all the eggs have been collected, you can get your picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. E. Bunny!

The Wrightsville Beach Park is located at 321 Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach.

_______

If you enjoy hunting from local art, head to Cameron Art Museum for its third annual Humble Jumble Art Sale!

It’s taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 40 museum connected artists will be offering art for sale across all mediums including ceramics, painting, jewelry and more!

The Cameron Art Museum is located at 3201 S. 17th Street in Wilmington.

_______

If you’re a gardener looking to get a jump start on your spring planting, head to Brunswick County!

The Kiwanis 21st Annual Plant and Flower Sale is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the St. James Community Center.

They’ll be selling landscape bushes, perennials, annuals, herbs and more.

The St. James Community Center is located at 4136 Southport-Supply Rd. SE, in St. James.

_______

Downtown Bladenboro is hosting its Spring Fling all day Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature local talent, food vendors, craft vendors, competitions, games and more!

The River Mist Band will also be performing from 6 to 9 p.m.

_______

Last, but certainly not least, Cape Fear Chorale is an 80 member choral group led by Aaron Peisner.

On Sunday, they’ll celebrate the ensemble’s 25th season.

Music selections will include favorites form past concerts, including works by Mozart, Brahms, and more!

The performance is at 4 p.m. at the UNCW Kenan Auditorium, and admission is free!

The Kenan Auditorium is located at 515 Wagoner Drive in Wilmington.

_______

Be sure to get out and enjoy the first weekend of April!

If you have a local event you’d like to see here, send us an email at newsroom@wwaytv3.com.