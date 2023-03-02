WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of March 3rd-5th

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From a festival celebrating the Cape Fear’s rich and diverse cultural history of rice farming, to a show featuring antique automobiles, there’s a ton of fun events taking place on this first weekend of March.

Here’s a look at ‘What’s Happening’ this weekend:

______

The North Carolina Rice Festival is taking place Thursday through Saturday!

Thursday, March 2nd, is the “Ancestry Reveal”.

In conjunction with AfricanAncestry.com, local residents will explore the significance of their ancestral origins connecting them to the rice-growing regions of West Africa’s “Rice Coast,” as discovered by DNA testing.

The Ancestry Reveal is taking place at the Navassa Community Center, located at 338 Main Street in Navassa.

It is 6 miles north of Leland via Village road to South Navassa Road.

On Friday, there will be a Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Gala Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

The event will feature “Edu-tainment” by renowned lowcountry folklore troupe, Gullah Kinfolk, and a “mouth-watering Gullah Geechee-inspired menu” served by award-winning Chef and Festival Culinarian Keith Rhodes, owner of Catch Restaurant in Wilmington.

On Saturday, the big Rice Festival event is happening from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson Historic Site, located at 8884 St. Philip’s Road SE in Winnabow.

WWAY is a proud community sponsor of this event!

______

The 2nd annual ‘Rasie a Racquet Against Domestic Violence’ Charity Tennis Tournament is this weekend.

The event is held in memory of Maryann Breault who was the victim of a fatal shooting in December of 2021.

The tournament takes place Friday through Sunday at Holly Tree Racquet & Swim Club.

Each team consists of a minimum of 2 men and 2 women. Each match will consist of 1 set each of Mens & Womens Singles followed by 1 set each of Mens and Womens Doubles then 2 sets of Mixed Doubles.

Proceeds benefit Wilmington’s local domestic violence shelter and services.

______

The Alliance of Cape Fear Trees will distribute more than 300 trees in Wilmington this Saturday during their Tree Giveaway!

From 9:00 a.m. until noon, you can head to the Hugh Morton Ampitheater at Greenfield Lake to get your trees!

There is a limit of 2 trees per person. Tree species include, but are not limited to:

American Elm

Armstrong Maple

Brandwine “Red” Maple

October Glory Maple

Overcup Oak

Swamp White Oak

River Birch

And more!

The trees are free, and are available while supplies last. Come early for your best selection!

______

Chartered in 1972, the Cape Fear Charter of the Antique Automobile Club of America has been going strong for more than a half century!

They are holding their 51st Annual Car show on Saturday at Legion Stadium starting at 9:00 a.m. with judging happening at noon, and awards being given around 3:00 p.m.

The event is open to all AACA classes and Special Interest Vehicles, 25 years and older (1998).

Trophies will be awarded for 1st place, 2nd place, Driver Participation Class (DPC), and Historical Presrvation of Original Features (HPOF).

Dash Plaques will also go to the first 150 vehicles registered!

Registration is taking place on Show Day from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and costs $20 per vehicle.

Click here for a registration form.

Legion Stadium is located at 2149 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmlington.

______

This last event is just super sweet!

The Town of Burgaw is hosting their Senior Citizen Prom on Saturday at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot.

It will be an evening full of fun, food dancing, and a photo booth!

The red carpet affair is open to ages 55 and up.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased here, or at the Burgaw Town Hall.

______

The Cape Fear region is full of fun things to do, and that is certainly the case this weekend!

If you have an event you’d like to see featured on ‘What’s Happening’, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.