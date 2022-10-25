What’s on the ballot? A look beyond the candidates in the Cape Fear

Voters are making their choices on more than just candidates in the 2022 General Election.

Voting sign (Photo: WWAY)

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Several places in the Cape Fear have referendums on the ballot that could impact taxpayers this election cycle.

Booze is on the ballot in Bladen County. Voters will decide whether or not Bladen will remain a dry county with the option of voting for or against allowing the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will also vote on a 0.25% local sales and use tax increase.

In Brunswick County, Boiling Spring Lakes residents will support or oppose a $20-million bond referendum to rebuild dams in the city. Hurricane Florence destroyed the dams in 2018. If the bond passes, the city can start construction on the dams in January. If it fails, the project will be delayed until it can find another funding source.

Across the bridge in New Hanover County, citizens are voting on a quarter-cent sales tax increase to support transportation. If approved, the funds would provide a dedicated funding source to expand the county’s biking and walking capabilities as well as public transportation. The increase would mean approximately an additional $0.25 for every $100 spent. The tax would not apply to items like groceries, gas, and prescriptions.

In the northern portion of the Cape Fear, Pender County residents are voting on a $177-million school bond referendum. Among other school expansion projects, the bond would fund a new kindergarten through fifth-grade elementary school and sixth through eighth-grade middle school near the Pender/New Hanover County line to help reduce overcrowding in Topsail Area Schools.

In Columbus County, there are only candidates on the ballot for this election.