Where to watch fireworks around the Cape Fear

Fireworks in Carolina Beach (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fireworks are a popular part of 4th of July celebrations each summer.

There are multiple displays taking place over the next several days around the Cape Fear:

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

July 1st — Independence Day Fireworks, begin after dark

July 4th — Wilmington 4th of July Celebration, 9:05 p.m.

PENDER COUNTY

July 3rd — Surf City Annual Independence Day Celebration, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

July 1st — Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks, 9:00 p.m. from the Oak Island Pier

July 4th — NC 4th of July Festival Fireworks, 9:00 p.m. from Southport Waterfront Park

July 4th — Fireworks at Ocean Isle Beach Pier, 9:15 p.m.