Where to watch fireworks around the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fireworks are a popular part of 4th of July celebrations each summer.
There are multiple displays taking place over the next several days around the Cape Fear:
NEW HANOVER COUNTY
July 1st — Independence Day Fireworks, begin after dark
July 4th — Wilmington 4th of July Celebration, 9:05 p.m.
PENDER COUNTY
July 3rd — Surf City Annual Independence Day Celebration, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY
July 1st — Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks, 9:00 p.m. from the Oak Island Pier
July 4th — NC 4th of July Festival Fireworks, 9:00 p.m. from Southport Waterfront Park
July 4th — Fireworks at Ocean Isle Beach Pier, 9:15 p.m.