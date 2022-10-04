Whiteville firefighters collecting items for Hurricane Ian victims

The Whiteville Fire Department is collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims (Photo: Whiteville Fire Department)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, you have the chance through this weekend in Whiteville.

Firefighters are taking donations of items at the Whiteville Fire Department on Columbus Street.

Organizers are looking for water, toiletries and food (dry goods).

The Whiteville Fire Department says they want to deliver the much-needed supplies as soon as possible, and are taking their last donations on Sunday, October 9th.