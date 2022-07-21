Whiteville hotel room search warrant leads to discovery of fentanyl and firearms

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — On July 7th, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office concluded an investigation into the illegal distribution of Fentanyl in the county.

A search warrant was executed at the Econo Lodge Hotel located at 503 North JK Powell Boulevard, Whiteville.

In a hotel room, Vice-Narcotics Investigators located approximately 9.37 grams of Fentanyl, an amount of marijuana, and a firearm. The room was occupied by Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard, 23, of Whiteville.

Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Pollard received a $621,000.00 secured bond.

Additionally, James Edward Campbell, 30, of Clarkton, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He received a $7,500.00 secured bond.