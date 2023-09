Whiteville HS honors volunteer employee of 30 years

Concessions stand named after Band Treasurer Robert Crumpler

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – On Thursday night for the Wolfpack football game, Robert Crumpler – the school’s band treasurer and head of concessions – was enshrined with his name on school property.

‘Crumpler’s Concessions’ were added Thursday afternoon to Historic Legion Stadium after more than 30 years of service for the Wolfpack.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.