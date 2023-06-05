Whiteville man facing assault charges after allegedly hitting stepson with board

Johnnie Mack Evans (Photo Courtesy: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — A 73-year-old man is charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill charges after in incident that happened in Whiteville on Sunday.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a communicating threats call at 1147 Old Lumberton Road in Whiteville.

The report says 62-year-old Quintilies Dawson told the deputy his stepfather, 73-year-old Johnnie Mack Evans, struck him in the arm with a 2×4, reportedly threw a hammer at him… and threatened to kill him.

Dawson told deputies Evans then armed himself with a knife in an attempt to harm him. The deputy noted bruises on Dawson’s upper arm and body, and arrested Evans at the scene.

He is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.