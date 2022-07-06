Whiteville man flees from traffic stop, gets caught, then dies in hospital from narcotic abuse

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – On June 27, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were on patrol in the area of Baldwin Circle and Virgil Street in Whiteville.

Investigators completed a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two males. The passenger of the vehicle fled on foot from the traffic stop.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Deputies pursued the suspect, Christopher Wilson, 41, of Whiteville.

Wilson fled to Maultsby Drive and Lewis Street, where investigators were able to capture Wilson.

He had two knives in his possession, along with narcotics and paraphernalia of baggies containing narcotic residue.

Wilson complained of being hot and was given water and then placed in a patrol vehicle with air conditioning.

While in the vehicle, Wilson became ill and unresponsive. Narcan was administered to Wilson by the investigators and rescue was called.

Investigators on scene began CPR and an additional dose of Narcan was administered.

EMS arrived on scene and transported Wilson to Columbus Regional Medical Center.

He was then air lifted to a hospital in South Carolina, where he died.