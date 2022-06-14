Whiteville motor vehicle collision leaves two with serious injuries

A pick-up truck towing a trailer was stopped in the northbound travel lane to secure the trailer because it became unhitched from the truck.

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, Whiteville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

The collision occurred in front of United Bank.

A pick-up truck towing a trailer was stopped in the northbound travel lane to secure the trailer because it became unhitched from the truck.

The driver and passenger of the truck were out of the vehicle trying to secure the trailer when a second vehicle, also traveling northbound, collided with the trailer.

The driver and passenger of the truck were transported to Columbus Regional Healthcare.

Both have sustained serious injuries from the collision.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.