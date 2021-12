Whiteville outlasts 4th quarter comeback from South Brunswick

Wolfpack improve to 6-2 on the season

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WWAY) – Monday night, the Whiteville Wolfpack traveled to face the South Brunswick Cougars. The Pack were victorious, earning a 48-44 victory.

Whiteville led by 10 at halftime, but Cougars held them to only 3 points in the 4th quarter.

See the video attached for the highlights.