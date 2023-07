Whiteville Police arrest man on charges of assault with deadly weapon

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has arrested a man on weapon charges.

Shaton Shaw was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Police say the charges are related to an incident which occurred in the 300 block of Burkhead Street.

Shaw had his bond set at a secured $100,000.

More charges are pending.