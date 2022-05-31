Whiteville police investigating shooting

Whiteville Police (Photo: City of Whiteville Facebook)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A shooting on Smith Street in Whiteville sent one person to the hospital.

It happened Monday. Whiteville Police say they responded to a 911 call from the 200 block of Smith Street in reference to a victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Columbus Regional where he received treatment before being sent to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Whiteville Police are still investigating.

No word yet on any suspects or the victim’s identity.