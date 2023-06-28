Whiteville senior quarterback collecting used cleats for Columbus County youth

Luke Odham says it started when a kid asked him if he had extra cleats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – One of our local football stars needs some help with his senior project.

Whiteville starting quarterback Luke Odham is trying to collect donation of old cleats for the youth in Columbus County who need them.

Odham mentions a younger kid called him and asked one night if the family had an extra pair of cleats he could wear. “The community has been so good to me,” says the senior quarterback. “I wanted to give them something in return. I couldn’t imagine a kid not playing football because he didn’t have a pair of cleats. So that’s why I started it.”

You can drop them off at the tilted bucket florist on 500 south Madison Street in Whiteville before July 19th.