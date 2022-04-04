Whiteville to develop ‘Floodprint’ plan for city

Whiteville City Hall is set to hold an open house Wednesday

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville has recently partnered with the Coastal Dynamics Design Lab from NC State University to develop a “Floodprint” plan for the City.

The main goal of the Whiteville Floodprint is to establish new flood mitigation projects in the community and to use information provided to obtain funding for implementation.

There will be a public engagement event on April 19th, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, and April 20th from 9:00 AM to noon at the Depot in Whiteville, located at 701 South Madison Street.

This is a “drop in” type of event over the two days, and all are welcome to attend for as little or as long as schedules allow. Preliminary data and maps will be on display, and participants will have the opportunity to provide input and feedback directly to the project team.

You can watch a video regarding the “floodprint” process by clicking here.