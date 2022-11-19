Whiteville wins in walk-off fashion against Hertford County

25-24 win sends Wolfpack to 4th round

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Whiteville Wolfpack are 4th round bound after Grayson Creech sent the 32-yard field goal through the uprights to win 25-24.

Whiteville trailed Hertford County 24 to 7 about half way through the third quarter, then the Wolfpack scored 2 touchdowns in a row, followed by Creech’s kick.

Hertford County had the ball with about 2 minutes left and went for it on 4th down to ice the game. However, a big stop from the Wolfpack defense – confirmed with a yardage measurement – gave the Wolfpack the ball back.

The offense moved the ball down the field, and with the help of a defensive penalty, got in range for the game winning kick.

Whiteville will play at East Duplin in the East Regional Final next Friday.