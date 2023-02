Whiteville’s Harwood enshrined with name on baseball stadium clubhouse

Newly retired coach was honored Monday from Whiteville City Schools

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – Legendary Whiteville baseball coach Brett Harwood was honored Monday by Whiteville City Schools.

The clubhouse at Historic Legion Stadium is being named after the newly retired coach.

Harwood collected over 350 wins and 5 state titles during his tenure with the Wolfpack.