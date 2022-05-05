WHO: Nearly 15 million deaths associated with COVID-19

That is more than double the current official death toll.

Nearly 15 million deaths associated with COVID-19 (Photo: CDC)

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is estimating that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the first two years of the pandemic.

That is more than double the current official death toll.

The U.N. health agency said in a report released on Thursday that most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Accurately counting COVID-19 deaths has been problematic Accurately counting COVID-19 deaths has been problematic as reports of confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the devastation wrought by the virus.

That’s largely due to limited testing and the differences in how countries count COVID-19 deaths.