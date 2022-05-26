Widower of teacher slain at Texas elementary school dies of heart attack
UVALDE, TEXAS (ABC) — The widower of a Texas elementary school teacher killed in a shooting has died of a heart attack days just days after his wife was killed.
Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, suffered a fatal heart attack on Thursday, two days after his wife died in a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,
Texas, the couple’s nephew, John Martinez, and a close family friend confirmed.
The couple, who had known each other since the eighth grade, was set to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, family said.
Irma Garcia was a fourth-grade teacher who had been with the school for 23 years, according to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s website.