Widower of teacher slain at Texas elementary school dies of heart attack

Irma Garcia, a 4th Grade Teacher at Robb Elementary, was killed in the school shooting on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo: ABC News)

UVALDE, TEXAS (ABC) — The widower of a Texas elementary school teacher killed in a shooting has died of a heart attack days just days after his wife was killed.

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, suffered a fatal heart attack on Thursday, two days after his wife died in a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,

Texas, the couple’s nephew, John Martinez, and a close family friend confirmed.

The couple, who had known each other since the eighth grade, was set to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, family said.

Irma Garcia was a fourth-grade teacher who had been with the school for 23 years, according to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s website.

Click here to read more from ABC News.