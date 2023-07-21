Williston Middle students graduate from CFCC’S “Career Academy”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Williston Middle School students were given the chance for two weeks to experience some of the hands-on careers that Cape Fear Community College offers.

The CFCC hosted “Career Academy” gives students the experience with careers such as nursing, law enforcement, aviation and more.

“They come in and they see the depth and the breadth of our programs and like you say, put hands on and experience it. It really, you can see it in their eyes, it really gets them exited,” said Cape Fear Community College’s President Jim Morton.

This session had rising 6th, 7th and 8th graders from Williston from July 10th to July 21st. They were picked up, dropped off and even fed for lunch during the program. The next session will be for West Pender Middle School students from July 24th to August 4th.

11-year-old Corbin Adams is a rising 6th grader who says one career really piqued his interest

“Veterinary Technician, which was very cool. We learned about dog CPR and played bingo, that’s cool. We also looked at parasites that can latch on to your dog that can possibly hurt them, such as like a heartworm that goes into your blood.”

Madison Drakes, a 12-year-old Williston student, says there were more than a few careers she could see perusing.

“Nursing, real estate and baking, cause like those are more hands-on activities and nursing I felt like you know, I learned how to tell if somebody was having a stroke and they gave us a stethoscope, and it was fun.”

