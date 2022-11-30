Wilmington 12U Eagles need help fundraising for nationals trip to Florida

Would travel to Orlando Thursday if they meet their goal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Pop Warner Wilmington 12U Eagles are in need of community support. They are a self-described inner-city team without the means of paying for it on their own.

The boys held their end of the deal, going 8-0 this season to qualify for Nationals in Orlando. They’ve also been on street corners in Wilmington trying to fundraise themselves.

But they are significantly short of their goals at this point.They say they need to raise $25,000 and that $19,678 covers the lodging alone. Over this month, they’ve raised about $10,000.

If you are interested in helping the boys live out this dream, please message Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt at Jake@wwaytv3.com for donation specifics, or send a Cash App to $NCWilmingtonEagles