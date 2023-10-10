Wilmington appearing on PBS NC’s ‘North Carolina Weekend’, detailing WWII Heritage

Deborah Holt Noel and Wilbur Jones (Photo: Clove Marketing)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — PBS NC’s “North Carolina Weekend” host Deborah Holt Noel and crew visited Wilmington on October 3rd to film its upcoming feature on wartime Wilmington and our designation as America’s First World War II Heritage City.

The popular PBS NC show, now in its 21st season, will air on November 9th.

The shoot began at the restored WWII Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center’s lobby museum.

Wilmington author and military historian Wilbur Jones hosted Noel and the PBS NC team, and provided designation keepsakes.

“What tremendous statewide exposure for Wilmington’s wartime contributions and legacy preservation. I’m so proud,” Jones said.

Jones, a retired Navy Captain, is chairman of the WWII Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition, which spearheaded the 12-1/2 year project culminating with the September 2, 2020 designation.

“Deborah’s smile and personality are just as lovely and lively in person. Meeting and working with her was a professional pleasure,” Jones said.