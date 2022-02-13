Wilmington bakery anticipates rush of customers on Valentine’s Day

Far From France in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Many people are shopping around for last minute purchases for their sweethearts ahead of Valentine’s Day. Some are opting to buy flowers or jewelry, and others are buying sweets.

Local bakery “Far From France” has already seen a rush of customers buying heart shaped cakes, macaroons, and chocolates for Valentine’s Day. Owner Alban Pelletier says Valentines’ Day is usually one of their busiest days of the year.

Usually closed on Monday’s, because Valentine’s falls on the day this year, the patisserie will be open to accommodate the holiday rush of patrons.

“I’m thinking it’s more pickup and things, and tomorrow we’re open mostly for pickup. I don’t think we’ll be serving our full lunch menu. It will be the last minute pick up for macaroons, desserts, and gift,” said Alban Pelletier, “Far From France” owner.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day.