Wilmington begins roadwork on Racine Drive

Work will begin Monday, November 7, on the Racine Drive at New Centre Drive intersection as a part of the Intersection Improvements Project.

Road work on Racine begins Monday (Photo: City of Wilmington)

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Work will begin Monday, November 7, on the Racine Drive at New Centre Drive intersection as a part of the Intersection Improvements Project.

This is a transportation bond project that will help reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area. Traffic patterns will vary throughout the 5-month project as crews will be adding a right-turn lane on Racine Drive, constructing new curb ramps and sidewalks, adding signalized pedestrian crossings, and adding a pedestrian refuge concrete island on northwest corner.

While thru traffic will be allowed throughout the course of the project, traffic flow will be impacted by the construction and motorists should avoid this intersection unless it is necessary. Pedestrian detours will also be in place to guide sidewalk users around the work zone.