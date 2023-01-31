Wilmington Black History Month celebrations kicking off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington is celebrating the role many African Americans played in Southeastern North Carolina history.

“Black History Month for the City of Wilmington should be a time of celebration. Often times if you infuse it with other history throughout the year, it tends to get lost in the shuffle. This is a time for us to actually focus on our own history and the folks that contributed to this great city that we have,” said Joe Conway, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with the City of Wilmington.

The first event to kick off the month-long celebration will take place on Wednesday evening at UNCW.

Amy Schlag, Equity And Inclusion Specialist with the City of Wilmington, says this event will have a special presentation that will be the first of its kind.

“As part of the celebration, Mayor Saffo will be attending and he will be issuing a Black History Month Proclamation from the City of Wilmington. In our research, this is the first time the city has made a Black History Month Proclamation so we are excited to be a part of that,” said Schlag.

Schlag says the events being held throughout the month of February are a small way Wilmington can reflect on, and celebrate achievements by African Americans in the Port City.

You can find events taking place throughout the month in the graphic below.