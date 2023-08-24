Wilmington Boat Show announces 2023 dates

The Wilmington Boat Show is taking place this October (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boat Show is set to make waves this October.

The annual even is returning to the Wilmington Convention Center on October 13th through 15th.

It will showcase a wide array of boats, marine products, and accessories from leading manufacturers and dealers. This event offers attendees the opportunity to explore the latest innovations, connect with industry experts, and indulge in a celebration of the boating lifestyle, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to bring the Wilmington Boat Show back for another exciting year,” said President of JBM & Associates Jacqui McGuinness. “With Yamaha as our presenting sponsor, we are confident that this year’s event will not disappoint. Whether you’re a seasoned boater or new to the world of boating, the Wilmington Boat Show is the perfect place to connect with fellow enthusiasts and discover the latest products and trends in the industry.”

For more information and a link to tickets, click HERE.