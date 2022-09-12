Wilmington brewery closing its doors working to help employees find new jobs

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– TRU colors brewery made an announcement last Wednesday that they were shutting down operations.

In efforts to offboard their team who were very dependent on this job, they decided to hold a pink slip party to connect them with resources and hiring managers looking for help in the area.

Khalilah Olokunola, TRU Colors former Chief Of People says that their goal today was to make sure no one on the TRU Colors team was left behind.

“We have a group of team members who some, this was their first job and never had a place to work. So, for them, it’s disappointing and discouraging so we hope the pink slip party reminds them that this is not the end, but the beginning for something new.”

Cape Fear Community College provided resources as well such as resume writing and training opportunities for roles in other careers.